Ed Boon at the head of Netherrealm, creators of the brand Mortal Kombathopes to be able to return to work on titles such as Injustice 3a series that had to interrupt only momentarily to focus on the now upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 whose launch is scheduled for September this year.

There was a number of factors, that I can talk about and probably shouldn’t talk about. […] We really wanted to be careful of the COVID and for everyone to stay safe: so there were a lot of variables involved and eventually we figured it out and we were like okay, let’s do another Mortal Kombat game and hopefully we’ll get back to the Injustice games soon.

Now from this speech it is clear that the boss of the company is well-intentioned to give us another episode of the universe that involves Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman but also that at the moment all the forces of nether realm are focused on Mortal Kombat 1 and that we will hardly see Injustice 3 soon on the shelves.

Considering the physiological output of MK1the support that the company must give to the newborn title (which, moreover, has the weight of being a new starting point for a thirty-year saga on its shoulders), development times of a title like Injustice 3 (which are long) could make us think of a hypothetical 2025 roses even 2026 as the arrival of our heroes on shelves around the world.