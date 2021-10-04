The idea that Injustice 3 both in development has regained altitude, fueled recently by the discovery that Ed Boon, head of NetherRealm Studios, will be attending the DC Fandome 2021, perhaps because of the announcement of the game in question at this point.

The DC Comics universe conference features a slew of special guests ranging from comic book writers to TV series artists, actors and directors all gravitating around the brand DC Comics and its many varied characters and productions, but the connection with Ed Boon in all of this is clearly the Injustice series.

The head of NetherRealms appears on the list of guests expected for the event of October 16 and at the moment we do not have precise information on the subject of his intervention, which obviously triggers curiosity and theories about it.

We know that Warner Bros. Games will be present to present something on the new videogame productions related to DC Comics, namely Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, but Ed Boon is a person specifically linked to the fighting game and so far responsible for the Injustice series.

This therefore suggests the possibility of a presentation on Injustice 3, a title that on the other hand has been appearing for some time within the rumors. Clues from the DC Comics have been pretty much seen from last year and it may be time for a official announcement, we’ll see.