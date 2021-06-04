The developer of Injustice 2 Mobile has apologized for a Pride event that challenged players to beat up a queer woman.

The mobile version of NetherRealm’s fighting game was accused of being “tone deaf” after an in-game challenge designed to celebrate Pride Month tasked players with defeating canonically bisexual character Poison Ivy hundreds of thousands of times.

Poison Ivy in Injustice 2 Mobile.

Rewards for completing the community challenge included Harley Quinn tokens – a nod to Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn’s romantic relationship in DC Comics.

In a statement posted to the official Injustice 2 Mobile Twitter page, Warner Bros. / NetherRealm apologized for the challenge, saying it was “insensitive and inappropriate”.

“Real life violence against the LGBTQIA + community and women within that community in particular is all too common and we should actively engage in efforts to end LGBTQIA + violence, not normalize it.

“We apologize to the greater community, but especially LGBTQIA + members. We are committed to listening and doing better.”

In a follow-up statement, the developer said rewards earned from this challenge will not be removed from players profiles and will be sent tomorrow after the challenge is complete.