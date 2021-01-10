Arsenal yesterday’s 2-0 win in the FA Cup against Newcastle United was accompanied by a major downer. Gabriel Martinelli was seriously injured while he was warming up after recovering from a serious knee injury only a few weeks ago.
“This game was for my little brother. We all love you!” Wrote David Luiz on Twitter after Arsenal beat Newcastle after extra time. Martinelli had to spend the game inside the stadium, where he was treated and examined for an ankle injury. An MRI examination is also to take place on Sunday.
“I’m down. I was in my office before the game and one of the coaches came in and told me that Gabi was injured, that he twisted his ankle,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after the game. “I went to the medical room where he was crying. He was in a lot of pain and we’ll have to wait and see how he’s doing. It didn’t look good.”
Martinelli, who only appeared four times this season due to an injury, could therefore be out again for a long time. For the only 19-year-old Brazilian striker, it would be another bitter setback.
