It has been confirmed that the lesion of Alexander Zendejas It has been postponed more than expected, for this reason it will not yet see action on matchday 10 of the Clausura 2023 tournament against the Tuzos de Pachuca.
Despite this, in the days prior to the confrontation against the UANL Tigers, the coaching staff will define whether or not it can already be taken into account.
In such a way that it is practically a fact that he will remain out of circulation for the fifth consecutive game due to his muscle injury.
According to information from the newspaper RECORD I know that until a couple of days ago the scar of zendejas He had not closed breaking with the estimated recovery times considering that at the beginning there was talk of 3 to 4 weeks, which have already been fulfilled and until yesterday he was able to play soccer.
For this reason, the following week his fifth off the field will be crucial in his desire to return, since it will depend on his evolution in those days to know if he joins the squad that travels to Nuevo León for the duel against Tigres UANL.
However, if his return does not recover, he will have to wait until the National Classic to be played in Akron on March 18. “There is no clock that turns back“, mentioned the footballer himself on his Instagram account.
In his absence Leonardo Suarez won the race Roger Martinez and Brian Lozano since he was chosen to replace him fulfilling the responsibility, even scoring one of the goals in the victory against Tijuana.
Until before his injury, zendejas had been an undisputed holder of Fernando Ortiz being a factor in the five games he played in which he recorded a goal and two assists.
