Paris (AFP)

Italian international midfielder Marco Verratti will be absent from the stadiums between 4 and 6 weeks due to a knee injury, according to what his French club Paris Saint-Germain announced on Tuesday, threatening his participation in the European Cup of national teams next summer.

Verratti suffered a collateral ligament injury to his right knee last week during training, and it seems unlikely that he will return before the Italy-Turkey match on June 11 in Rome. And the player missed his team’s last draw with Rennes in the domestic league, dwindling the chance to retain his title against leaders Lille.

Also, the capital team bid farewell to the Champions League, for losing to Manchester City in the semi-finals. The 28-year-old will miss his remaining two league matches against Reims and Brest, as well as Wednesday’s cup semi-final against Montpellier.

Verratti, who left his country’s camp last March because of an infection in his left thigh and contracted the Corona virus, had missed the 2016 European Cup due to infection as well, while his country missed the 2018 World Cup finals. Italy plays in a group that includes Turkey, Switzerland and Wales.