Melbourne (AFP)

Novak Djokovic, the new Australian Open champion and Serbian tennis player, said he hopes to be back in action within a month, but he is “not sure” how quickly his hip injury will heal.

The Serb also revealed that he did not have time to celebrate appropriately by winning the tenth Melbourne title in his professional career and equaling the record for the number of titles in the Grand Slam of Spain’s Rafael Nadal “22 titles”, and restoring him to the top of the world rankings.

Djokovic, 35, played his matches in the Australian Championship with an injury in his left thigh.

As he paraded the Norman Brooks Trophy around Government House Gardens in Melbourne Monday for photographs, when asked about the condition of his thigh and when he would return to action he explained: “I’m not sure, I’m going to do some medicals in the next few days and then I’ll be able to talk about that a bit more and understand.” the situation”.

He continued: «As is the case today, I am still registered to participate in the Dubai session, which is scheduled within a month. I hope to be back on the field in a few weeks.”

And he added, “Let’s see what happens, you know, I will talk to the medical team and then see what we will do.”

His coach, former Croatian player Goran Ivanisevic, said most players did not play after a pre-tournament examination showed they had a groin injury.

“But he’s not like that,” Ivanisevic told reporters. He is from another world. His brain works differently. Gives it all, he underwent 77 daily treatments. Every day was kind of better and better.”

Djokovic said there was no time for any party on Sunday night to celebrate his latest achievement.

In response to a question about how he celebrated the victory, he smiled and said: “With the media and doping detection officials!

He added, “It was 3:00 in the morning when I returned to the residence and it was a long night, but of course it was a great relief.”

“To end the tournament and the whole journey here in Australia by winning a Grand Slam title is incredibly satisfying.”

He concluded, “I have not yet had the opportunity to celebrate as much as I would like. I think this will be in Europe.

