Before the game of FC Bayern Munich versus Arminia Bielefeld there are changes in the squad of the record champions. Douglas Costa will be sidelined indefinitely with a hairline crack in the metatarsal bone. He is not the only injured person in the Munich squad. Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry and Thomas Müller are also injured.
This was discovered during an examination by the medical department. The Brazilian sustained the injury during team training. In the coming weeks, FC Bayern will have to do without the winger.
This season it is also not as convincing as everyone involved had imagined. He is currently on loan from Juventus Turin. In a total of 22 games, he only contributed one goal and three assists. Too little to convince those responsible of an obligation. Coach Hansi Flick has also commented on this. “Douglas went through a period where he worked hard and we tried to take him further.” Sounds like his second guest appearance at the league leaders will end after the season.