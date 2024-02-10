This Saturday during Matchday 6 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MXnot everything has been joy, since for a footballer there is always the possibility of being exposed to an injury, just as happened with the Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez of Blue Cross and Andres Guardado of Lion.
Without a doubt the situation of Toro Fernandez He has had an impact on the celestial fans, since he arrived for this semester as a solution for the attack, scoring two goals so far. The Uruguayan began the duel against Atlético San Luisbut it was in the 21st minute when he fought the round in the rival zone and his leg got stuck, leaving him lying on the grass to later be taken out in the 'cart of misfortunes' while crying.
After being taken off the field of play to introduce Alexis Gutierrezthe South American remained in the vehicle for a while with his hands on his face, while the people present in the Sports City Stadium He chanted his name to show his support. A few moments later, the gunner was taken to the hospital, waiting for Blue Cross provide the official opinion.
On the other hand, in the commitment of Lion against America in it Nou Camp Stadium, the five-time World Cup winner also had to leave the field after making a great defensive effort. He was in the 40th minute when The little Prince He made a sprint to try to catch up with the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez, but in the end, he ended up lying on the grass without being able to continue. After the review, the former Real Betis left with his own foot. Regarding the injury, some reporters have indicated that it was a tear, although they are awaiting official information from the club.
#INJURY #SATURDAY #Hard #losses #Cruz #Azul #León
