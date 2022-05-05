By Johan Inan



The 19-year-old Gravenberch sustained an injury to his left ankle during training on Wednesday. It soon became clear that the midfielder will no longer be playing for Ajax this season. The moment is extra painful. The club is negotiating with Bayern Munich about a transfer of the top talent, who is under contract until the summer of 2023. Gravenberch took it upon himself to conclude his twelve years at Ajax with a third national title and then to provide the club with a hefty transfer fee.