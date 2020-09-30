Serena Williams (File Photo)

American woman tennis star Serena Williams decided to withdraw from the French Open tennis tournament on Wednesday due to injury. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said she warmed up a bit and then decided that she would not be able to continue playing. The muscles that go from the back of the leg to the ankle below his knee are hurt.

He was to face Svetana Pironkova in the second round at Roland Garren. Serena said, ‘I think I have to rest for four to six weeks and do nothing, at least two weeks’ rest.’

Serena said she did not find time to recover her ankle after the US Open. Also, he said that he is unlikely to play any more tournaments this year. He said that he is also having trouble walking and he should try to overcome it.