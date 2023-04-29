Bad news for Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has received one of the worst news in this final stretch of the season, and that is that he will be without Luka Modric for several weeks due to an injury to the back of his left thigh and will miss the final of the Copa del Rey against Osasuna and the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Manchester City. The Italian coach thus loses a key player for him in the decisive matches. From 90min we tell you everything you need to know about the injury of Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder:
How long will he be off?
“He had an injury in the game against Girona and is out. He is pending progress and we don’t know if he will arrive for the Cup match. We are hurt and hopefully he can recover soon to have him in the important games”, confirmed Carlo Ancelotti in the press conference prior to the league match against Almería.
But the reality is that everything points to it being low for the next two weeks. Taking this into account and that the Copa del Rey final duel against Osasuna is in eight days and the first leg against City in 11… It is more than difficult for the Croatian to reach these important commitments.
What games will Luka Modric miss?
If the forecasts come true and Modric will be out for the next two weeks, he will miss the league matches against Almería and Real Sociedad, the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna, and the first leg of the Champions League semifinal against Manchester City.
On Saturday, May 13, Madrid will play Getafeen Liga and the Croatian would arrive very precisely at that game.
Who will play in his position vs Almería?
Now Carlo Ancelotti will have to decide which player will occupy the position left by Luka Modric, who is a fundamental piece in Real Madrid’s important matches. “ceballos It is the one that is closest to Modric due to its characteristics. We have very good midfielders like Camavinga, Valverde and Tchouameni, and many resources to replace Luka. You can’t replace Luka’s experience, but I have very high-level media and we’ll do well,” said the Italian coach.
Therefore, there are four options that Ancelotti manages to replace the Croatian midfielder in which everything points to the first option being the Andalusian player, although his choice depends on the match that is being considered.
Squad list for Real Madrid against Almería
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis Lopez.
Defenses: Carvajal, Éder Militão, Vallejo, Nacho, Odriozola, Lucas Vázquez and Rüdiger.
Midfielders: Kroos, Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouameni and D. Ceballos.
Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.
