Miami (AFP)

Argentine star Lionel Messi will miss his team Inter Miami’s match against Columbus, the American League champion, on Tuesday, in the Football League Cup.

Messi was left out of the squad by his compatriot coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino after suffering an injury to his right ankle a month ago during Argentina’s 1-0 win over Colombia in the Copa America final.

Messi has not participated in his team’s training since then.

Clubs from the American and Mexican leagues participate in the Leagues Cup, which Inter Miami, led by Messi, won the title of its first edition last year.

Eight matches will be held in the round of 16, to determine the eight qualifiers for the quarter-finals, which will be held on Friday and Saturday.

The start of this round witnessed the victory of the American Seattle Sounders over the Mexican Pumas 4-0.

In other matches on Tuesday, Philadelphia will play Cincinnati, Cruz Azul of Mexico will play Mazatlan, Tigres of Mexico will play New York City, Toluca of Mexico will play Colorado, and Club America of Mexico will play San Luis.