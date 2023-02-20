They haven’t even started, yet the Bahrain tests are already losing a protagonist: it’s Lance Stroll. Aston Martin announced it a few minutes ago in an official press release.

In the course of his preparations – carried out these days in Spain – the Canadian was involved in an accident and suffered consequences that will force him not to participate in the only round of the season intended to test and test all ten cars of the 2023 season As reported by SoyMotorStroll was already in a Barcelona clinic yesterday morning, from which he came out with his right arm in a cast.

The Silverstone team hasn’t communicated at the moment if and how Stroll will be replaced in the three-day test that will run from 23 to 25 February at the Sakhir track. It is also possible that Fernando Alonso will do the full 24-hour programme.

Stroll does not go into the details of the accident that saw him as the protagonist and shows that he wants to recover as soon as possible. Number 18 commented on his forfeit for the tests with these words: “I had an unfortunate accident while training on my bike to get ready for the season. I am determined to get back to the car and I’m excited about the season that awaits me with the team. I am motivated to recover from this inconvenience as quickly as possible“.

The Aston Martin driver, therefore, expects a rapid recovery and a return to driving already for the first grand prix of the World Championship, which will also be held on the Bahrain circuit on 5 March. A scenario that at the moment it is not possible to predict: if his arm was really in a cast, recovery times would lengthen. The Silverstone team therefore reserves the right to assess the conditions of its driver day after day. Before the start of the World Championship, Aston Martin will provide further updates on Stroll’s physical health and will decide whether to replace him with a replacement, something that already happened last year. In fact, for Aston Martin these unexpected events seem like a curse: in 2022 Sebastian Vettel was forced to raise the white flag for the first two races of the year following the Coronavirus infection and to leave room for Nico Hülkenberg.