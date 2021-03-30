W.World footballer Robert Lewandowski will be absent from Bayern Munich for around four weeks due to a knee injury, according to the club. The star striker has contracted a ligament stretch and will therefore also fail in the top Bundesliga match against RB Leipzig on Saturday (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) and the Champions League quarter-finals against Paris, like the German record champions on Tuesday announced.

