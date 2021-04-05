F.The first professional season ended prematurely for Dortmund’s top soccer talent Youssoufa Moukoko. As the Bundesliga club announced shortly before leaving for the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League on Tuesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and at DAZN) at Manchester City, the 16-year-old attacker will not be due to a ligament injury in his foot until the summer more available. He was injured in training before the first German game of the U-21 European Championship in Hungary.

In addition, Borussia in Manchester will again have to do without Jadon Sancho. The 21-year-old England international, who had been absent from his team in previous games due to persistent muscle problems, was not part of the Revierklub’s travel group at lunchtime, just like the long-term injuries Axel Witsel and Dan-Axel Zagadou.

With his debut in the game at Hertha BSC on November 21, at the age of 16 and one day, Moukoko was promoted to the youngest player in 57 years in the Bundesliga. He scored three goals in 14 league games. With his first goal at Union Berlin on December 18, he also became the youngest goalscorer in Bundesliga history.