Dusseldorf (dpa)

Former German national team player Lars Binder said that he will have to quietly retire from football, without playing a final match due to injury, in a video interview with his brother Sven, according to German magazine “Kicker” today, Tuesday.

“I will definitely not play again,” said the Bayer Leverkusen player. Bender has not played any match since January, due to a knee injury, and he will not be ready to participate in the team’s last game of the season against Borussia Dortmund on May 22.

This is not the farewell I envisioned, Bender said, the knee did not evolve the way we expected and the body is not an instrument of experience. His brother and teammate Sven Binder also ends his career after the season ends.