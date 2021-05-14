Rome (Reuters)

An arm injury forced world number one Ashley Barty to withdraw from the Italian Open tennis quarter-final match against Coco Gove, raising doubts about her participation in the French Open.

French Open champion Barty 2019 was 6-4, 2-1 ahead of her promising American rival, before she requested treatment and damaged her arm with a compression band. After that, the Australian player decided not to complete the match, which was held in the rain in Rome, as Juve went up to the semi-finals.

Barty was absent from the clay court season in 2020 due to the Covid-19 epidemic, but she came back stronger this season and won the title in Stuttgart before being runner-up to Arena Spalinka in Madrid last week. The 24-year-old will race in time to recover quickly, ahead of the French Open, which kicks off on May 30 in Paris.

For her part, Jouve qualified for the first time in her career to the semi-finals of the WBA clay court tournament, at the age of 17. She will face the winner in a quarter-final clash between French Open champion Igja Chiantik and Elena Svitolina.