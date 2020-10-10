Just recently signed up Bayer 04 Leverkusen with Santiago Arias a new right-back. The Colombian came from Atletico Madrid and should raise the level of the Werkself’s chronically weak position on the defensive. But now the shock: Arias was seriously injured in the international match against Venezuela.
These are disturbing images that flooded the social networks at night. Right in the middle: Arias. The 54-time national player from Colombia was still in the starting line-up for the World Cup qualifier against Venezuela on Friday. However, the 28-year-old was unable to participate for long.
It was the eighth minute of the game when Arias slipped the ball away from the opponent while attempting to attack his own goal. Immediately a scream echoed through the empty Metropolitano Roberto Melendez. Arias had twisted his foot angrily when he got in, and it was now at a 90-degree angle from the lower leg. An image that also made the opponents shudder.
After a long break in play, Arias was finally carried off the pitch. It is not yet known exactly how long the new addition will be. In view of the severity of the injury, however, an early return to training is unlikely. Horror news for both players and Leverkusen.
