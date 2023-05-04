Out another. After Rick Karsdorp, Chris Smalling, Georginio Wijnaldum, Diego Llorente, Andrea Belotti and Paulo Dybala – the last two are the least serious cases – José Mourinho also loses Stephan El Shaarawy due to injury. The fear in the minutes immediately following the muscle problem suffered yesterday evening in Monza, in fact, gave way to discouragement due to the diagnosis that arrived in the afternoon. The Pharaoh suffered a muscle injury to his right thigh flexor and the risk is that he ended the season early.

pessimism el shaarawy

—

There are five games left until the end of the championship, with Roma finishing their journey at the Olimpico against Spezia on Sunday 4 June (in 31 days). This means that in the best of cases – if the injury weren’t too serious – the number 92 could recover for the last two Serie A matches and the eventual Europa League final on May 31st. It would still be a flashback. At the moment the only certainty is that El Shaarawy will definitely miss the big match on May 6 with Inter and the double semi-final of the Europa League. Yet another unexpected event that heavily complicates the plans of the Special One.