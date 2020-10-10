The previous transfer window was for Bayer Leverkusen sobering in many respects. Above all, the Werkself missed out on strengthening themselves. As more and more players get injured, the unused opportunities should now take revenge.
Bayer Leverkusen spent a little more than 30 million euros on new players in the summer. What at least sounds like a semi-solid balance sheet turns out to be more and more fatal at the start of the season. The squad already lacked depth and rotation.
Now even some players are injured; and sometimes quite long. For example, Santiago Arias, who sustained a terrible injury with the national team. The problems that this brings with it for the Werkself is shown above all by the number of staff on the right wing.
It was precisely for this position that Arias was hired. Those responsible were no longer satisfied with Mitchell Weiser. He no longer played a role in the planning. Now the twelve-time U21 national player has to work again. A risk that arises not only from the uncertainty on the transfer market.
Because even in the offensive, Leverkusen simply missed out on strengthening itself with enough potential and material. You want to intercept the departure of Kai Havertz with your own squad. Injury-prone Patrik Schick came to the Rhine for Kevin Volland. The fact that the Czech also experienced an immediate setback and Bayer will be absent for several weeks is both bad luck and irony.
A similar picture emerges on the wing positions. Until recently, the Europa League participant had the chance to sign Milot Rashica firmly. A transfer would have thrown neither the financial budget nor the executive vote upside down. And yet Leverkusen conceded the next bankruptcy. Since Moussa Diaby are also questionable for the next games, one can only wonder about the timid transfer window.
Whether it was ultimately due to wrong expectations or a lack of planning: The first half of the season will be a great challenge for Peter Bosz and his team. The fact that the replacement he needed did not arrive greatly limits the Dutchman’s options. Especially in view of the triple burden, any help would have been worth gold.
Bosz has no choice but to absorb the losses with his own efforts. Perhaps it would also be a solution to focus primarily on one competition. For this it will be important to minimize the risk of injury to the remaining stars. Bayer can no longer afford further failures – especially after the deadline day.
