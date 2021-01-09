In the 28th minute, Axel Wistel injured himself in the game of BVB versus RB Leipzig. Without any enemy influence, he sank to the ground when he wanted to start the sprint. There is no detailed information from Borussia for the time being.
Sky expert Lothar Matthäus spoke in all probability of a ruptured archilles tendon. The Belgian had a stable ankle and the natural wear and tear made it very easy. According to Sky information, Witsel will first fly with the team to Dortmund and be examined on Monday.
