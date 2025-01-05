Often, having managed large teams in my career, people ask you why the injury of a player in a team sport can destabilize the progress of a team so much.

The easy and somewhat primitive reading is that a team with a large budget should never be so fragile as to falter after the loss of one of its members. “Can you imagine if we stopped production in the factory because we had an employee with gastroenteritis?” In no case is it easy to extrapolate situations, but sport, as a metaphor for life, allows us to find some parallels.

Finding a way to not generate dependence on anything or anyone would be idyllic.

One of the keys is in the recruitment phase and the philosophy implemented in the company or club, not only by the coach or the head of human resources (key, yes), but by the owner or general director. It is true that when a key piece in any organizational chart suddenly disappears from the scene, the acquired automatisms suffer involuntarily and imply an inevitable readjustment.

In sport, immediacy in obtaining results usually takes precedence over any other argument. The social pressure that the media and social networks exert on the result and, therefore, on the management usually prevents a solid approach in the medium or long term. On the contrary, in a company, the income statement is usually given at the end of the course, with some exceptions, and without the voracious gaze of a public that dares to give its opinion on what was once called the opium of the people .

For this reason, many managers, like politicians voted for a legislature, do not hesitate to burn ships quickly, even at the risk of overexploiting raw materials, and, unconsciously, we make an objective pivot excessively on a player or a fundamental employee. , without foreseeing in advance a plan B that allows them to take on responsibilities similar to the assistant of the computer crack or the substitute in the lead, so that they can totally or partially and successfully replace an unexpected leave in the course of their work, without waiting for Do it when it is too late and means that a poorly cured cold could ruin an entire project.

Finding a way to not generate dependence on anything or anyone would be idyllic, but idolatry on the part of the public or some managers, who demand no matter what the presence of that peerless scorer or the engineer who stole from the competition and which cost them so much, usually generates excessive subordination to it, which ends up turning into fragility when the Aitana on duty he doesn’t play.

In the same way, educate from the first day to the group (and incidentally to the managers, journalists and followers) in which we are all necessary, but no one essential, and therefore they come to adopt the idea of ​​a regular rotation that protects overloads due to physical or mental fatigue of the individual in question will be capital to minimize those imponderable casualties on a field or the assembly line of a factory.

What would happen if we are not able to instruct, before the catastrophe, the assistant of the person who makes the bank transfers of our salaries at the end of the month? We would do well, therefore, to put ourselves in the boots of that coach or human resources director who anticipates unwanted but inevitable circumstances, even at the risk of some whistles or small criticisms from an environment that could well decide his future.