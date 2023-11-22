Valencia does not reverse the trend

The good news for the final race in Valencia is Alex Rins’ return to the track, for the last time riding the Honda of Lucio Cecchinello’s team, who got the green light from the doctors after missing the last four world championship events. It didn’t go as well Miguel Oliveira of Aprilia RNF, which recovered the injury in the Lusail accident scapula fracturean injury that will force him to take a long break and will postpone the long lap penalty with which he was sanctioned for the disastrous maneuver to the first race of 2024.

In the same fall Aleix Espargarò, an expert Aprilia rider, had suffered a fracture of the fibula head. The Spaniard tried to race the Sunday grand prix, but had to raise the white flag after just 6 laps due to too much pain. His presence is still in the balanceas communicated in the last few hours on social networks.

The statistic: the 22 starting riders have never been together in a Sunday GP

GP Absent Portugal Enea Bastianini, Pol Espargarò Argentina Enea Bastianini, Pol Espargarò, Marc Marquez, Miguel Oliveira, Joan Mir United States Enea Bastianini, Pol Espargarò, Marc Marquez Spain Enea Bastianini, Pol Espargarò, Marc Marquez France Enea Bastianini, Pol Espargarò, Miguel Oliveira, Raul Fernandez, Francesco Bagnaia Italy Pol Espargarò, Alex Rins, Joan Mir Germany Pol Espargarò, Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Marc Marquez Holland Pol Espargarò, Alex Rins, Joan Mir, Marc Marquez Great Britain Pol Espargarò, Alex Rins Austria Alex Rins Catalonia Alex Rins, Enea Bastianini San Marino Alex Rins, Enea Bastianini India Alex Rins, Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez, Luca Marini Japan Alex Rins, Enea Bastianini, Alex Marquez, Luca Marini Indonesia Alex Marquez Australia Alex Rins Thailand Alex Rins Malaysia Alex Rins Qatar Alex Rins, Miguel Oliveira Valencia Miguel Oliveira See also Martin-Bagnaia, hint of rivalry: that hand raised to the ear... | FP

The list takes into consideration the Grands Prix, i.e. the Sunday races, and the data cannot fail to be surprising: 51 absences of the starting riders in the 20 world championship stages. The average number of absences at each match is enormous 2.55. And even more impressive is the statistics he sees the 22 starting drivers never together on track at the start of a Sunday grand prix: an event that has never happened in the history of MotoGP.

The unluckiest driver was Alex Rins, forced to withdraw on 13 occasions, but things didn’t go much better for Pol Espargarò (9) and Enea Bastianini (9).

However, there are 12 riders who took part in all the GPs on the calendar: Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Fabio Di Giannantonio, Aleix Espargarò (but there is a risk of absence in Valencia), Augusto Fernandez, Jorge Martin, Jack Miller, Franco Morbidelli, Takaaki Nakagami, Fabio Quartararo, Maverick Vinales and Johann Zarco.