Last Tuesday, Real Madrid had to face the return of the Champions League quarterfinals against Chelsea and the Italian coach decided to bet on David Alaba for the starting eleven after the Austrian was absent from it for several weeks. Before the start of the second half, Antonio Rüdiger was going to come out, everyone thought it would be for Militao since in the first half he had a set in which he was left with discomfort, but to everyone’s surprise, it was Alaba who would leave his place in the pitch. From 90min we tell you everything about the state of David Alaba:
From the club they have communicated the player’s ailments. The Austrian was changed since he suffers from discomfort in his right leg, and everything indicates that he is again in the soleus that he already injured previously. Even so, the club will submit the footballer to medical tests to determine if these discomforts will be transformed into an injury or not.
There is no official confirmation about the games that the Austrian will miss, we must wait for the medical tests carried out by Real Madrid to determine the period that the player will be out. Of course, in the event that a new injury to the soleus of his right leg is confirmed, he could be out for 5 weeks, as he already was when he suffered the same injury against Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 League.
With the possible loss of Alaba added to the absence of Ferland Mendy, the left back of Real Madrid is left an orphan but we have already seen how Ancelotti has used Camavinga in that position and it has worked like a charm. We have also seen Alaba many times in the center of the rear, in which case his position can be occupied by both Rüdiger and Nacho.
