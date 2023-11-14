Genoa – Intensity of the game, intermittent training sessions and always technical materials more performing. And then perhaps the main risk factor: the time to recover after the effort. It is difficult to identify a single cause to justify the slow but inexorable increase in injuries in the world of football. Especially the muscular ones. But the trend is clear: a UEFA report certifies that since 2001 injuries have increased at a constant rate of 4% per year. And this despite the fact that the five replacements were introduced after the Covid pandemic. These days we are talking about some sensational cases, see Leo and Osimhen, the two most valuable players who play in Italy. But the problem, with numbers that can vary a little from team to team depending on the time of year, is common to all clubs. Genoa, for example, in addition to Retegui and Messias – with the latter arriving already injured and then hurt again – have to deal with the muscular problems of Bani and Ekuban. For the Italian-Argentine striker, as for the Brazilian, the aim is for a recovery for the next match against Frosinone while for Bani and Ekuban we will know more today when the players undergo tests. Even at Sampdoria there are many unavailability in this first part of the championship. With one distinction: Conti, Ricci, De Luca, Vieira, Esposito and Girelli have brought problems with them from last season, Stojanovic got hurt on the national team. The performance area then noted that the non-optimal conditions of the upper pitch at Mugnaini were a contributing cause of the muscular discomfort. The ownership has invested heavily in the performance and healthcare area, doubling the costs. Some profiles were chosen by Manfredi, Legrottaglie and Pirlo. The situation is improving. Murru is almost ready, Benedetti (like Ferrari) is undergoing treatment at Isokinetic and will return to Bogliasco next week. For Pedrola the focus is on the away match in Brescia.

Caleb Ekuban, 29 years old, Genoa striker

The evil is therefore widespread and the opinion among experts is almost unanimous: among the main causes of the increase in injuries are the many close matches that, especially the top clubs, play over the course of a season. It’s not so much about the workloads – each player’s data is constantly updated and the training sessions calibrated to measure – but about the rest and recovery times which are becoming ever shorter. A recent UEFA study shows that the risk of some muscle injuries, for example those to the thigh flexors, increases by 30% if the interval between one match and another is less than four days. It is no coincidence, in fact, that most of the investments in research are focusing precisely on techniques to optimize recovery times as much as possible.

Then there is a problem linked to summer training camps and transfer sessions which end once the championship has started. In fact, there are more and more clubs that for economic reasons, instead of organizing the old retreats of the past in the mountains, which lasted up to three weeks, after just 7/10 days of work decide to leave on tour and immediately face challenging matches. Instead of training, the players are immediately subjected to significant stress and risk getting hurt. Even the transfer market, as it is organised, has its weight because now, more and more often, the bulk of the movements take place in the last 15 days and in several cases those who move are players on the fringes of the squad and who have therefore trained alone. In a few days they go from a low to high workload situation and get hurt.



Estanis Pedrola, 20 years old, Sampdoria striker

We must also consider that football has changed a lot lately: sprints and accelerations have increased in number and intensity. Also in this case, a UEFA study (on the Premier League alone) explains that high intensity running (over 25 km/h) has increased by 30% while fast sprints by 35%. The aforementioned UEFA report illustrates that, in the case of muscular problems, 40% of injuries concern the flexors, 21% the quadriceps, 25% the adductors and 14% the calves. Even technical materials, which are increasingly performing, can paradoxically contribute to the increase in injuries. The latest generation shoes, for example, allow quick changes of direction and braking without slipping, increasing, however, microtraumas for footballers. This has led to an increase in tendinopathies that force footballers to play with pain and discomfort. Among other things, many of the injuries are located precisely where the tendon enters the muscle.

With today’s football, solving or reducing the phenomenon is not easy. And the show is also involved because, in these conditions, performances are affected. The only solution would be squads with more and more players but this would lead to another problem. The cheap one.