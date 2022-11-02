Juve’s last season in the Champions League without 12 players on the list, half out of the game due to a muscle problem. Among the issues faced by Max Allegri on the eve of the match with PSG, that relating to injuries is the hottest. Not only because the absences inevitably weigh on the decisive match to fall back at least in the Europa League, but above all because of how the plans for the beginning of the season have been skipped for the many unavailable players who have accumulated up to this moment.