Among the most in form of the last period, Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon reaffirmed their positive trend also in qualifying for the British Grand Prix, pushing their respective single-seaters to the limit.

The Red Bull champion has in fact obtained the fifth consecutive pole of his 2023, while the Thai of Williams will start from the eighth spot on the starting grid, after having brought his car to Q3 for the third time.

However, the two riders are struggling with two injuries, as revealed at the end of yesterday afternoon’s qualifying.

Verstappen’s injury

In the press conference reserved for the first three classified on Saturday, it was Max Verstappen himself who explained to journalists why he had a small bandage on his hand: “Sounds interesting, right? It’s just a hand injury. I hurt my finger – and it’s not getting better – and my hand at the same time. But when I drive everything is ok. I couldn’t shake hands well at first, but now it’s fine. I don’t know exactly how he did it, it was very strange. Anyway, when I’m riding I don’t think much about it, Friday was quite difficult, but Saturday was ok”.

Albon’s problems

Alexander Albon’s statements, on the sidelines of qualifying, when he spoke to Sky Uk about the troubles he’s been experiencing lately: “It’s all downforce, I have pretty big lumps on my back. If I show you my back you will see lumps all over. I’m tall and to get in the car and position myself properly, I’m tucked into my shoulders and my bones stick out. In fast corners like Maggotts and Becketts, I know that sounds gross, I feel my skin tearing. My fabrics break down and then mend themselves just in time for the following weekbut then they reopen again”.