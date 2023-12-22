Injuries | The soccer superstar published a picture of Finland – opened up about the anger he experienced

Chelsea and England defender Reece James spoke about people's reactions to his injury.

22.12. 20:39

Fullback Reece James is the captain of Chelsea and an England national team player. 24-year-old Paki's career has been disrupted by numerous hamstring injuries. The most recent of them happened at the beginning of December, when James had to leave the field due to a hamstring injury in his right leg.

The club's medical team thought for a long time about what to do with James' leg. This week James arrived in Turku, where Ortopedi Lassi Lempainen examined the leg and recommended surgery. Chelsea and the player agreed to the proposal, and the operation took place on Thursday in Turku.

Lempainen published a joint photo with James on Instagram on Friday.

English player ended a long period of silence regarding her injury, posting a message and photo of herself in a hospital bed to her 3.2 million followers. In his message, Reece said that surgery was seen as the best option for him to get rid of recurring hamstring injuries.

In addition, James said that after his latest injury, he received a lot of support, but even more feedback that spoke of anger and negativity. He sent a clear message to this group.

“Believe me, I don't want to be off the pitch injured.”

in England it has been considered whether James will have time to rehabilitate by next summer's EC tournament. Lempainen gave on Friday the interview The Telegraph – magazine and assured that the patient will recover well in time for the European Championships. According to Lempainen, Chelsea will announce the exact schedule, but he estimated that James will be sidelined for 3-4 months.

Lempainen says he will closely monitor James' rehabilitation process.

“On Friday morning, we made an individual rehabilitation program for Reece, which we are now starting to implement.”

Lempainen gave a guarantee for the surgery he performed.

“I am very convinced that Reece will be in top shape before the European Championships.”

Reece James had to come on as a substitute in the middle of the Everton match.

According to Lempainen, the player's left leg will also be strengthened in order to avoid continuous hamstring injuries in the future.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the 45-year-old Lempainen said that he performs a hundred back surgeries and the same number of Achilles tendon surgeries a year. This week, in addition to James, he operated two other top footballers: Inter Milan Juan Cuadrado and AC Milan Tommaso Popegan.