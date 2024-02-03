Three people were injured in a stabbing attack on Saturday at a train station in the French capital, Paris, while a suspect was arrested.

A police source told the French channel TF1 that “a person carried out a knife attack this Saturday morning, at eight o’clock in the morning, at the Gare de Lyon station in Paris,” according to what was reported by the Russian channel RT Arabia.

The same source added that the perpetrator was arrested, pointing out that “preliminary information indicates that three people were injured, one of whom was in serious condition, and two were slightly injured.” The motives of the attacker are not yet known.