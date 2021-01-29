When the list of Real Madrid players who will face Levante next Saturday (4:15 pm) is made public, one of the names that will not appear will be Captain Sergio Ramos. It will be the tenth time in this season that his name does not appear in the white call. Until now he has missed nine games due to various ailments: five times he has been out due to a fiber break (in the right femoral biceps), another three (so far) due to discomfort in his knee and one due to stomach problems (against Celta, a match held on January 2 at the Alfredo stadium Di Stéfano. He’s lost a third of the 27 games that Madrid has played in all competitions, right in the campaign in which the contract ends and is in the process of negotiation to renew or not with the white set.

These figures are striking with the games lost by the camero in the previous four campaigns. Without going further, in the last campaign (2019-20), in which he was an active part for Madrid to lift League number 34, just missed two games due to injury: a severe ankle sprain prevented him from participating against Sevilla at the Bernabéu (white win 2-1) and against Unionistas in the Cup (1-3) in January. He lost more due to reprimands (three plus one that he had to comply with due to a UEFA penalty after being sent off in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16), than for medical reasons …

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 28, 2021

If we look at the campaign 2018-19, the camero was absent seven games at the end of the same when suffering a muscle strain (a grade I injury to the left soleus) of the calf. That injury is the one that took him away from the playing fields the most days: 48. That season he was not called up on five occasions and he missed another three games due to serving penalties.

Nine games were lost in the 2017-18 season due to various complaints: the most painful was a nasal fracture that occurred in the derby against Atlético by a kick that Lucas Hernández gave him. He only set aside a week (two meetings). He also suffered a muscle blow that separated him five games (he was out for 18 days), while the other two were the product of a blow and a new muscle injury (this time slight) that prevented him from being against Las Palmas.

Already With Zidane on the bench since the start of the season (2016-17), Ramos missed seven games after suffering a grade II knee sprain that kept him in dry dock in October and part of November. He also missed another meeting due to back ailments and another due to muscle discomfort. In total nine. Just the games that have been lost so far this season. And there is still half of the campaign. A season that should be key to resolving his future at Real Madrid …