Today, Tuesday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that six children and a woman were injured when a fire broke out in a camp for those affected by the earthquake, in the village of Al-Ghazala, north of Darkush town in Idlib countryside, in northern Syria.

The Observatory, which is based in London, said in a press statement today that the fire broke out as a result of pouring diesel fuel on firewood to ignite it for the purpose of heating, which led to the burning of one of the tents, indicating that the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.