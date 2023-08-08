Three people have been taken to hospital after a train derailed in eastern Sweden after a railway bridge collapsed in heavy rain, police said, with the weather forecast warning of more flooding.

The passenger train, which was carrying about 120 people, was heading to Sundsvall when two of its four carriages derailed near Hudiksvall.

After the police and rescue services arrived at the site, “it was found that a railway bridge that had been damaged by heavy rain had collapsed.”

“Currently, three people have been taken to hospital, and the seriousness of their injuries is not clear,” a police statement said.

The National Meteorological Agency in Sweden had issued several warnings on Monday, warning of strong winds, floods and heavy rains in several parts of the country as a result of Storm Hans, which hit at the end of the week.

The agency’s warnings range from “yellow” to “orange” to “red,” and it had issued red warnings warning of “very serious repercussions on society” as a result of the floods on Tuesday and Wednesday.