PARIS — Alexa Moreno arrived with a cartilage injury in her right knee that has been bothering her for some time and left without a ticket to the final. On the eve of her debut, Natalia Escalera tore the plantar ligament in her left leg, which only served as a frame for an emotional image bathed in tears. Ahtziri Sandoval’s was a simple case of a broken heart.

For the first time in its history with three representatives in artistic gymnastics, Mexico had a performance on Sunday marked by falls, injuries and, ultimately, a certainly unexpected farewell.

“I usually arrive injured, like this time. But getting injured there, one day before, is much more complicated,” said Moreno at the end of her participation in the first subdivision at the Bercy Arena. “At least (Natalia) had the opportunity to do an apparatus. I think she would have regretted it if she hadn’t been able to do anything. From the bad, see the good. The fact that she competed already makes her an Olympian.”

That’s also the only consolation Sandoval finds from a performance that did not reflect what was an intense preparation that included a month-long training camp in Madrid. Two falls on the vault, a wobbly exit on the uneven bars and a floor routine that earned her just 11.833 points.

“The balance is positive, because I am here,” said the native of Guadalajara, in the west of the country. “But a little negative, because it was not what I had worked for and it was not what I had trained for.”

Moreno, who finished fourth in the vault in Tokyo, will not have the opportunity to repeat a trip to the finals. She finished her performance with 13.949 points, not enough to place among the top eight in the event.

Already 29 years old and with three Olympic Games under her belt, a fall on her last apparatus — the beam — could have meant the end of her Olympic journey. Or maybe not.

“I don’t know. Everyone tells me not to do it anymore. I’m too old,” he said, still in good spirits. “But me? I like doing gymnastics. I have to think about it.”

Escalera, who announced her injury on her Instagram account, went against doctors’ advice and participated in the uneven bars. A clean routine, a fall full of pain and tears that could have meant anything between pain and self-love, passing through happiness and sadness.