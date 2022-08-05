Saturday
Fortuna Sittard – Ajax
Kick-off: 4.30 pm
Referee: Gözübüyük
Specialties Fortuna: Burak Yilmaz himself indicates that he is not yet ready for the match against Ajax. The Turkish goal-getter will probably not start in the base. But who knows, coach Sjors Ultee will still bring him inside the lines against the team from Amsterdam.
Special features Ajax: In addition to newcomer Calvin Bassey, who immediately received a red card in the Super Cup against PSV, Ajax also misses Edson Álvarez in Limburg. The Mexican takes a suspension from the previous season.
Absentees Fortuna: Yilmaz (doubt)
Absentees Ajax: Stekelenburg (foot), Ihattaren (not fit), Álvarez, Bassey (both suspended)
Probable formation Fortuna: van Osch; Tirpan, Guth, Siovas, Cox; Duarte, Gladon, Erdogan; Cordoba, Noslin, Seuntjens
Probable Ajax line-up: feather; Rensch, Timber, Blind, Wijndal; Taylor, Berghuis; Antony, Klaassen, Bergwijn; Tadic
Cambuur – Excelsior
Kick-off: 6.45 pm
Referee: Van de Graaf
Special features Cambuur: Cambuur will probably start the season with two players from its own youth. Floris Smand can make his debut and Milan Smit, who already played four games last season, are the surprising names in the starting eleven of trainer Henk de Jong. The acquisitions Sylvester van der Water and Leon Bergsma are not yet fit enough to start.
Special features Excelsior: Excelsior can provide excellent statistics at the start of a new Eredivisie season. The team from Rotterdam won their opening game three times and drew once.
Absentees Cambuur: Bergsma (not match fit), Van der Water (unknown), Gullit (knee)
Absentees Excelsior: Ayoub (not match fit), Chacón (suspended), Agrafiotis (knee)
Presumed setup Cambuur: Virginia; Schmidt, Mac-Intosh, Smand, Bangura; Maulun, Hoedemakers, Jacobs; Smit, Uldrikis, Paulissen
Probable arrangement Excelsior: VanGassel; Horemans, Nieuwpoort, El Yaakoubi, Tjoe-A-On; Eijgenraam, Goldmine, Boss; Azarkan, Kharchouch, Droouech
PSV – FC Emmen
Kick-off 20:00
Referee: Van den Kerkhof
Specialties PSV: PSV itself does not look too far ahead, but would like to make a flying start in the first matches of the season in the Eredivisie. The latest edition of PSV-FC Emmen is a good example that the Drenthe can just form a banana peel. PSV really won at the very last moment, thanks to a goal from Maxi Romero, who has now been loaned out.
Special features FC Emmen: FC Emmen has a problem in the back left. First choice Lorenzo Burnet is injured, while his replacement Teun Bijleveld is not there either. That’s why Jeff Hardeveld gets a chance at that position. Richairo Zivkovic and Maikel Kieftenbeld are making their comeback in the Eredivisie after years of adventure abroad.
PSV absentees: Vinícius (muscle), Boscagli (knee), Vertessen (appendicitis), Mauro Júnior (groin), Madueke (ankle)
FC Emmen absent: Burnet, Bijleveld, Lieder, Van Dorp
Probable PSV line-up: Benitez; Mwene, Ramalho, Obispo, Oppegar; Sangare, Ledezma, Veerman; Saibari, De Jong, Gakpo
Probable line-up FC Emmen: Oelschlägel; Veendorp, Araujo, Veldmate, Hardeveld; Kieftenbeld, Flat; Romeny; Mendes, Zivkovic, Bernadou
RKC Waalwijk – FC Utrecht
Kick-off: 9 p.m.
Referee: Dieperink
RKC details: RKC attracted two old acquaintances from the Eredivisie last week, Florian Jozefzoon and Zakaria Bakkali. They will probably not start directly in the base. That does apply to new captain Michiel Kramer.
Details FC Utrecht: Bas Dost normally seems assured of a base place at FC Utrecht. However, it is very likely that the tall striker will start on the bench on Saturday, when his club starts the competition with an away game against RKC. The attacker is not ready for 90 minutes.
Absentees RKC: –
FC Utrecht absent: Hendriks (knee), St. Jago (knee), Ramselaar (knee), Warmerdam (unknown), Van de Streek (doubt)
Probable line-up RKC: Vaessen, Lelieveld, Gaari, Adewoye, Van den Buijs, Lutonda; Early, Oukili; Bel Hassani, Kramer, Daneels
Probable line-up FC Utrecht: Barkas; Ter Avest, Van der Hoorn, Viergever, Sagnan; Van der Kust, Brouwers, Booth, Boussaid; Douvikas, Redan
Sunday
FC Groningen – FC Volendam
Kick-off: 12.15 pm
Referee: Kooij
Special features FC Groningen: Jørgen Strand Larsen is in the interest of Middlesbrough, but FC Groningen is refusing to let go of its top scorer from last season. Earlier, technical director Mark-Jan Fledderus declined offers from Bologna. Fledderus wants to sell Strand Larsen ‘only for the absolute top price’.
Special features FC Groningen: It seems that the brand new addition to Volendam, Carel Eiting, can start immediately in the base at his new club. Eiting trained with Jong Ajax in the preparation and is therefore fit.
Absentees FC Groningen: Hoekstra, Matuta, Sverko, Musampa (all injured).
Absentees FC Volendam: Douiri, Twigt, James, Flint, Neighbour, Ould-Chikh
Probable line-up FC Groningen: Verrips; Kasanwirjo, Te Wierik, Balker, Määtä; Pelupessy, Lundqvist, Duarte, Ngonge, Larsen Beach, Suslov
Probable line-up FC Volendam: Stankovic; Plat, Mirani, Benamar, Elberse; Van Mieghem, Eiting B. Ould-Chikh: Mühren, Veerman, Oristiano
Vitesse – Feyenoord
Kick-off: 2.30 pm
Referee: Kamphuis
Specifics Speed: Vitesse has been doing well against Feyenoord for years and can set up a unique series on Sunday. The Arnhem team have not lost the last six league matches against the Rotterdam team. Vitesse has never remained unbeaten in seven consecutive duels with Feyenoord. The last home defeat against the club from Rotterdam was on April 23, 2017.
Specifics Feyenoord: The Mexican Santiago Giménez is not yet eligible to play. The striker returns to the Netherlands, but still has to wait for the green light to play and train.
Absent Vitesse: Schubert (knee)
Absentees Feyenoord: Kökçü (ankle), Giménez (not eligible to play), Dilrosun (concussion, doubt)
Probable position Vitesse: hew; Arcus, Ferro, Meulensteen, Cornelisse, Wittek; Domgjoni, Tronstad; Manhoef, Bero; Buitink
Probable line-up Feyenoord: Bijlow; Geertruida, Trauner, Senesi, Rasmussen; Aursnes, Timber, Szymanski; Dilrosun, Danilo, Idrissic
NEC – FC Twente
Kick-off: 2.30 pm
Referee: Makkelie
Special features NEC: NEC hoped that Jasper Cillessen would make his comeback against FC Twente, but that will not work. The Nijmegen club has not been given the right to play for the goalkeeper of the Dutch national team. He trained with NEC for the first time on Friday, but no agreement has yet been reached with Valencia.
Special features FC Twente: All eyes at FC Twente will be on Ramiz Zerrouki on Sunday. How is it going with the player, who announced on Thursday after the European match against Cukaricki that he would like to move to Feyenoord? In Belgrade, he was not distracted by the transfer worries, because the midfielder played very well, especially in the first half.
NEC absentees: Mattson, Bruijn, De Wolf (all injured)
FC Twente absent: Brama (groin)
Probable position NEC: Branderhorst; Van Rooij, Marquez, Kramer, El Karouani; Schone, Proper, Tananne; Tavsan, Marques, Duelund
Probable line-up FC Twente: Unner stall; Brenet, Hilgers, Pleguezuelo, Narrow; Zerrouki, Sadilek, Vlap; Rock, Van Wolfswinkel, Misidjan
AZ – Go Ahead Eagles
Kick-off: 4.45 pm
Referee: Lindhout
Specialties AZ: Just like Thursday against Dundee United, AZ probably misses many permanent employees. The club hopes to avoid a sore like last season. Then lost the first game of the season to RKC.
Special features Go Ahead Eagles: Go Ahead Eagles will not only meet a tough opponent in the first game of the season, Sunday against AZ, it also fights against the numbers. After all, the last time the team from Deventer won the season overture in the Eredivisie was 36 years ago.
Absentees AZ: Karlsson, Sugawara, Bazoer, Odgaard, Vanheusden
Absentees Go Ahead Eagles: Nauber, Berden, Markelo, Fernandes
Probable AZ line-up: concealed; Hatzidiakos, Beukema, Martins Indi, Kerkez; Reijnders, De Wit, Clasie; Evjen, Pavlidis, Lahdo
Probable Go Ahead lineup: The long; Deijl, Idzes, Fontán, Kuipers; Linthorst, Rommens, Willumsson, Edvardsen; Stokkers, Lidberg
