Independiente Santa Fe made radical changes to its squad for 2022, including the presence of Argentine coach Martín Cardetti and although there is much expectation about the potential of the cardinal’s team, injuries seem to not want them to find rhythm at the start of the BetPlay Dimayor League .
Currently the goalkeeper Leandro Castellanos, the scorer Wilson Moreloin addition to defenders José Ortiz, Dairon Mosquera and the brand midfielder Carlos “Roca” Sanchez. Wilfrido de la Rosa continues in therapy, being another of the starters who is absent due to physical problems.
Due to the tight schedule of the opening tournament in Colombia for this 2022, two consecutive games are coming against Deportes Tolima and Independiente Medellin, who have shown good performance so far and aspire to complicate the road for the capital team.
Santa Fe occupies box number six in the standings, after two wins, three draws and one loss, thus adding nine units. After six disputed dates, the team’s top scorer is Morelo, who in his return to the Bogota club has already recorded three goals in six games played.
