Feyenoord hopes to take another step towards the national title in the top match against FC Twente, while Ajax and PSV want to stay in the race for the medal of honor against mid-engines. View the latest news and the expected line-up of your club here.

SC Heerenveen – Vitesse (Saturday, 8 p.m.)

Details SC Heerenveen: Andries Noppert’s injury is not serious, but the game against Vitesse comes too soon.

Probable lineup: mousse; Van Ewijk, Van Aken, Bochniewicz, Köhlert; Haye, Tahiri, Van Amersfoort; Olsson, Sarr, Colassin

Absent: Van Beek, Noppert Details Vitesse: Coach Phillip Cocu immediately includes ‘newcomer’ Davy Pröpper in Vitesse’s match selection. The 19-time international makes his comeback as a professional and goes to Heerenveen. After a suspension, Kjell Scherpen returns to goal at the Arnhem club. Sondre Tronstad is missing due to a hamstring injury.

Probable lineup: sharpen; Arcus, Flamingo, Oroz, Wittek; Kozlowski, Bero, Meulensteen; Manhoef, Bialek, Vidovic

Absent: Tronstad (hamstring)

NEC – Sparta (Saturday, 8 p.m.)

NEC specifics: NEC scored no less than thirteen times in the last four home games in the Eredivisie and scored only two goals less in these matches than in the previous 21 games in the Goffert Stadium combined (fifteen goals).

Probable lineup: Cillessen; Van Rooij, Marquez, Sandler, El Karouani; Schöne, Proper, Duelund; Tavsan, Dimata, Cissoko

Absent: Tannane, Mattsson, Bruijn, Roefs, De Wolf

Details Sparta: Nick Olij can keep his goal clean for the fifth time in a row against NEC on Saturday. The last time Sparta kept a clean sheet five times in a row was in 1962. At the time, Andries van Dijk was the goalkeeper of the Spaniards. Japanese winger Koki Saito was injured in the midweek game against RKC Waalwijk. Sparta cannot appeal to him for the next four weeks.

Probable lineup: olive oil; Sambo, Friends, Auassar, Pinto; De Guzman, Kitolano, Mijnans; Namli, Lauritsen, Van Crooij

See also HS Turku | Shipping company: Baltic Princess was almost stopped when the missing person was reported





AZ – FC Utrecht (Saturday, 9 p.m.)

Details AZ: The American Djordje Mihailovic adapts well to AZ. He has recovered well from the match against Go Ahead Eagles and can play against FC Utrecht.

Probable lineup: Ryan; Sugawara, Hatzidiakos, Vanheusden, Kerkez; Reijnders, Mihailovic, Clasie; Odgaard, Pavlidis, Karlsson

Absent: Martins Indi (knee), Westerveld (knee), Beukema (knee), De Wit (foot) Details FC Utrecht: Bas Dost is not yet there on behalf of FC Utrecht, tonight against AZ. The striker is missing, just like last Wednesday against Excelsior, because of the foot injury he sustained during the duel with FC Twente less than a week ago. Tasos Douvikas replaces him again at the point of attack.

Probable lineup: bark; Ter Avest, Van der Hoorn, Sagnan, Viergever; Toornstra, Bozdogan, Van de Streek; Booth, Douvikas, Boussaid

Absent: Dost (foot)

FC Twente – Feyenoord (Sunday, 12.15 pm)

Details FC Twente: The duel between FC Twente and Feyenoord will be played with an audience for the first time in five years. The stadium has been sold out for weeks. Robin Pröpper stepped out of the match against Vitesse on Wednesday as a precaution, but the captain is fit enough to start. Only Wout Brama is still missing.

Probable lineup: Unnerstall; Sempstad, Hilgers, Pröpper, Narrow; Zerrouki, Sadilek, Vlap; Cerny, VanWolsfwinkel, Misidjan

Absent: Bram



Details Feyenoord: Feyenoord coach Arne Slot could not have Lutsharel Geertruida on the training field. According to the trainer, the defender in great shape should be able to be there in Enschede against FC Twente. ,,We assume that”, says Slot. The trainer still misses Gernot Trauner, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Probable lineup: Bijlow; Pedersen, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman; Wieffer, Szymanski, Kökcü; Dilrosun, Danilo, Paixao

See also Jamaica to deport Haiti assassination suspect to Colombia





Excelsior – Ajax (Sunday, 2.30 pm)

Details Excelsior: Only once in club history did Excelsior win at home against Ajax. In December 2007, the team from Rotterdam defeated the top club 2-1. The duel at Woudstein ended in a draw five times, while Ajax won sixteen times. There is a question mark behind the name of Julian Baas. He was substituted against FC Utrecht on Wednesday after a rough charge from Nick Viergever.

Probable lineup: Van Gassel; Horemans, El Yaakoubi, Nieuwpoort, Tjoe-A-On; Koopmeiners, Fein, Goldmine; Azarkan, Van Duinen, Driouech

Absent: Donkor (knee), Ayoub (muscle injury), Pierie (muscle injury), Baas (ankle) Ajax specifics: Ajax announced in a press release on Friday, a day after the dismissal of trainer Alfred Schreuder, that U21 coach John Heitinga was in charge of the extension training, but it is not yet known who will be in charge of the group in Kralingen.

Probable lineup: Rulli; Rensch, Álvarez, Timber, Wijndal; Berghuis, Taylor; Tadic, Klaassen, Bergwijn; Brobbey

Absent: Kaplan (knee), Grillitsch (complaints)

FC Volendam – FC Groningen (Sunday, 2.30 pm)

Details FC Volendam: In the match against Ajax, trainer Wim Jonk has not yet set up a single attacker, but it is expected that against FC Groningen he will again opt for an offensive concept with at least Robert Mühren in the base

Probable lineup: Stankovic; Flat, Mbuyamba, Benamar, Mirani, Murkin; Sanchez, Eiting, Oristanio; Van Mieghem, Muhren

Absent: Antonucci Details FC Groningen: FC Groningen hires Czech defender Matej Chalus for the rest of this season, with an option to buy.

Probable lineup: Verrips; Dankerlui, Balker, Chalus, Bech Sørensen, Määttä; Oratmangun, Suslov, Lundqvist; Pepi, Kruger

Absent: Musampa, Abraham, Duarte, Sverko, Valente

SC Cambuur – Fortuna Sittard (Sunday, 4.45 pm)

Details SC Cambuur: Cambuur has another midfielder with Ben Rienstra. The midfielder is well known to trainer Sjors Ultee and did not have a club. Jamie Jacobs was injured against FC Groningen and the question is whether he will make it to the match against Fortuna Sittard.

Probable lineup: Rider; Schmidt, Smand, Bergsma, Bangura; Van Kaam, Paulissen, Hoedemakers; Balk, Van der Water, Breij

Absent: Gullit (knee), Maulun, Van der Meer, Rienstra. Doubt: Jacobs Details Fortuna Sittard: Coach Julio Velázquez has few reasons against Cambuur tomorrow to make changes in the team that won 2-0 against SC Heerenveen last Wednesday. It looks like Dogan Erdoğan, returning from suspension, will start on the bench.

Probable lineup: Pandur; Pinto, Navarro, Guth, Cox; Bistrovic, Ozyakup, Ferrati; Cordoba, Yilmaz, Embalo

Absent: –

