The sixteenth round is in full swing. Who is most likely to be in the starting line-up for the Sunday matches and who is missing due to suspensions and injuries? You read it here.

Premier League numbers

View all videos about the Eredivisie, all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!

Vitesse – NEC (Sunday, 12.15 p.m.)

Details Vitesse: Nicolas Isimat-Mirin is missing from the selection at Vitesse. The Frenchman, who was recruited this week, is not yet match fit. Coach Phillip Cocu is very curious about the derby. “Top matches are always great”, says the coach. “There is emotion involved, pressure. Media. The derby lives with the players. At the club. And that will be the same at NEC.”

Absent: Isimat-Mirin (not match fit)

Expected lineup: sharpen; Arcus, Flamingo, Meulensteen, Dijks; Kozlowski, Tronstad, Bero; Manhoef, Bialek, Vidovic NEC specifics: Jasper Cillessen can play his 150th Eredivisie match against Vitesse; in the eight league matches he played against Vitesse, Cillessen made 38 saves, only against AZ (40) and PSV (39) did he make more saves

Absent: Bruijn, Roefs, De Wolf

Expected lineup: Cillessen; Van Rooij, Marquez, Sandler, El Karouani; Schöne, Proper, Tannane; Tavsan, Dimata, Mattson

Go Ahead Eagles – FC Utrecht (Sunday, 2.30 pm)

See also To evangelicals, Bolsonaro attributes survival after stab to God - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO Details Go Ahead Eagles: In the home game against FC Utrecht, Go Ahead Eagles has a number of outstanding accounts to settle with the Domstedelingen on Sunday. For example, after 50 mutual duels, the balance is clearly in favor of the opponent: 24 victories, against 14 for the player of the Adelaarshorst. Moreover, FC Utrecht is undefeated in the last 5 Eredivisie matches with the team from Deventer, who did not win once in that series and drew 2 times.

Absent: Rommens (clavicle), Kuipers (elbow)

Expected lineup: The long; Deijl, Idzes, Amofa, Fontan; Willumsson, Llansana, Tekie, Edvardsen; Adekanye, Lidberg

Fortuna Sittard – PSV (Sunday, 2.30 pm)

Details Fortuna Sittard: Fortuna Sittard coach Julio Velázquez can call on Gianmarco Cangiano for the first time against PSV tomorrow afternoon. The attacker is rented from the Italian Bologna for the rest of this season. It is expected that he will start as a substitute against the team from Eindhoven. George Cox’s employability is questionable.

Absent: Siovas, Cox (doubtful case)

Expected lineup: Pandur; Pinto, Navarro, Guth, Cox; Erdoğan, Ozyakup Cordoba, Embalo; Yilmaz, Gladon

Details PSV: PSV wants to take the win in Sittard after losing two points, and that is also necessary to reinforce the title aspirations. Whether Noni Madueke will still be there this weekend remains to be seen. He was not sold on Friday, but a transfer was hanging over the market.

Absent: Boscagli, Fofana, Mauro Junior, Savio

Expected lineup: Benítez; Teze, Ramalho, Branthwaite, Max; Sangaré, Simons, Gutierrez; Madueke, De Jong, El Ghazi See also Fat cells can worsen the picture of covid, says research

FC Groningen – Feyenoord (Sunday, 4.45 pm)

Details FC Groningen: Florian Kruger was unable to play against Spakenburg due to private circumstances, but will return to the selection against Feyenoord. Mike te Wierik is also back after a game suspension

Absent: Musampa, Abraham, Irandust, Duarte, Sverko.

Expected lineup: Verrips; Dankerlui, Blokzijl, Balker, Määttä; Oratmangoen, Pelupessy, Valente; Van Bergen, Pepi, Lundqvist



Details Feyenoord: Feyenoord coach Arne Slot hopes David Hancko is available against FC Groningen. The Slovak fell out against PEC Zwolle, but his arm injury seems to be not too bad. In the back, the trainer has to choose Lopez and Hartman again. The latter played against PEC, the former against FC Utrecht.

Absent: Trauner (knee), Timber (metatarsal)

Expected lineup: Bijlow; Pedersen, Geertruida, Hancko, Lopez; Wieffer, Szymanski, Kökcü; Dilrosun, Danilo, Paixao

Danilo and Igor Paixao. © Pro Shots / Kay Int Veen



FC Emmen – SC Cambuur (Sunday, 4.45 pm)

Details FC Emmen: FC Emmen has contracted striker Oussama Darfalou. The former striker of Vitesse, among others, is not yet eligible to play against Cambuur.

Absent: Kieftenbeld, Lieder, Hardeveld, Güclü, Scholte

Expected lineup: Van der Hart; Bouchouari, Araujo, Veldmate, Burnet; El Messaoudi, Veendorp, Vlak, Diemers; Zivkovic, Romeny Details SC Cambuur: Keeper João Virginia received a red card in the cup match against De Treffers, but that card has been shelved. He is therefore just under the bar against FC Emmen. Cambuur only scored one goal in the last seven games.

Absent: Gullit, Uldrikis, Rider

Expected lineup: Virginia; Schmidt, Smand, Bergsma, Bangura; Van Kaam, Hoedemakers, Maulun; Van der Water, Boere, Paulissen See also Ice hockey | Badly undermanned Koovee was close to a surprise and received the thanks of his opponent: "From those starting points, an absolutely wonderful fight"

Program premier league





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier league standings





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Premier league statistics





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.