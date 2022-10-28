“A challenging game has come to an end. There were multiple injuries, evictions and arrests,” said the police, who reported on Twitter that the police action continued into the night. The Austrian ME used tear gas in the stadium to keep the rioting supporters under control.

Feyenoord fans who were present in the stadium informed regional broadcaster Rijnmond that there was a group of 50 to 100 ringleaders, who would have been assisted by a number of Polish supporters of the club Pogon Szczecin. “It was mainly young guys who were looking for a confrontation,” said an anonymous fan, who said he feared that the European football association would impose sanctions on UEFA.

Feyenoord lost in injury time to Sturm Graz in the fifth group match in the Europa League. The game ended in a 1-0 loss for the Rotterdam team.

#Injuries #arrests #Austria #European #duel #Feyenoord