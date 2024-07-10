Dortmund (dpa)

A brawl broke out between fans of the Dutch and English national teams in a restaurant in Dortmund, before the two teams’ match in the semi-finals of the 2024 European Football Championship.

The city of Dortmund is hosting the match, and the atmosphere was calm among the fans of both teams throughout the day.

But according to a German police spokesman, two groups of people attacked each other in the restaurant, with objects thrown and injuries reported.

The spokesman said that police officers are at the scene to take the necessary measures. About 100,000 Dutch fans marched through the city hours before the match, singing and celebrating on their way to the stadium and public gathering places.

Police said the Dutch march was the largest ever in Dortmund, while 25,000 English fans were in the city.