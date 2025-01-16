Wednesday’s match against Barcelona not only left the team eliminated Betis in the round of 16 of the King’s Cup. There was also bad news for the green and white team in terms of injuries. The game had barely been played for a quarter of an hour when Aitor had to be attended to. The green and white footballer went to block a cross from Gerard Martín and the ball hit his ankle. Aitor was replaced after it was found that he could not continue playing.

New setback in the area green and white right back. In fact, it is the second injury Aitor has suffered so far this season. At the end of October, the Catalan footballer was unable to finish the match against Atlético de Madrid at the Benito Villamarín due to a muscle injury in the femoral biceps of his right leg. Aitor could not be in the squad for the first round of the Copa del Rey, the third day of the Conference league phase and two days of LaLiga. The full-back returned to the eleven on November 23 in the Valencia-Betis match. So far this season, Aitor has participated in 24 official matches for the Verdiblanco team between LaLiga, Copa del Rey and continental competition. In six of the 24 games he completed 90 minutes on the field.

In Montjuic, Aitor was replaced by Sabalya footballer who also knows what it is like to suffer an injury this season. It happened at the end of September due to discomfort in the soleus of his right leg. He was not in the squad for four LaLiga games and at the start of the Conference league phase. He returned on October 27, in the last minutes of the Betis-Atlético de Madrid to replace, precisely, the injured Aitor. So far this season, Sabaly has participated in 19 official matches and in ten of them he played 90 minutes.

He has also participated on the green and white right side Bellerinalthough the Catalan footballer has not appeared in the lineups since the beginning of November. He suffered an injury to his right foot and has not yet joined the group. To locate an appearance by Bellerín in the Betis eleven, we must go back to November 3 when he started in Athletic-Betis. During the break he was replaced by Sabaly. So far this season there have been ten official Bellerín matches with the green and white team and in seven of them he had 90 minutes.