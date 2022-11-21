One person was injured, early this Monday, after losing control of his car and rolling over several times on the AP-7 highway, near San Javier. The injured person, according to sources from the Emergency Department, was transferred to the Los Arcos hospital with injuries that, in principle, were not serious.

The accident occurred around 7:50 am at kilometer 780 of the AP-7 in the direction of Alicante. Firefighters from the firefighting and rescue consortium traveled to the area, but they did not have to rescue the injured man who was able to leave the vehicle under his own power. Members of the Traffic Civil Guard and several ambulances also approached the scene.