With his face bloodied, Trump is surrounded by security agents at a rally in Pennsylvania. | Photo: Reproduction

Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

Former US President Donald Trump was hastily removed from a rally on Saturday after people in attendance heard gunshots.

In the footage of the event, it is possible to hear what appears to be three shots followed by a brief silence and then more shots. Trump puts his hand to his right ear and security agents shout for the former president to throw himself to the ground immediately.

After standing up before being removed by security, Trump says “Hold on, hold on,” and raises his fist, waving to the crowd. Trump repeats the word “Fight” three times. The footage shows the Republican’s right ear covered in blood.

The incident took place in the city of Butler, Pennsylvania, during a campaign event for the Republican, who is running in the presidential elections against Joe Biden.

Secret Service calls it an “incident”

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service, said an “incident” occurred during the rally and that the president was safe after “protective measures” were taken by security agents. “This is now an active investigation by the Secret Service and more information will be released when available,” he wrote on Twitter.