Short track star Suzanne Schulting also failed to win a medal in the 1000 meters at the world championships in Ahoy. The 26-year-old Friezin slipped in the final and suffered an injury. When the race management decided to restart, Schulting still participated. She soon had to quit the fight in tears because she was in too much pain.

