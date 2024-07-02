Juarez City.- Medical personnel from a private clinic reported to the authorities the arrival of an injured person tonight.
Elements of the Injury Unit of the District Attorney’s Office of the Northern Zone went to the Centeno Clinic, located on Pitahaya and Centeno streets in the El Granjero neighborhood.
The injured man was taken by ambulance to another hospital while officers investigate with relatives where the attack that injured the victim occurred.
