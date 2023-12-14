Home page politics

Vladimir Putin among injured soldiers who fought in the Ukraine war. Not everyone received good medical treatment. © IMAGO/Vladimir Astapkovich

Russia's soldiers are suffering. Medical care is inadequate. Even if the Kremlin doesn't admit it, the losses are enormous.

Moscow – Russia has lost about 87 percent of the ground forces active at the start of the Ukraine war, according to a recently declassified U.S. intelligence assessment. One of the reasons for this could be inadequate medical care for the troops. A Ukrainian partisan group may have provided explosive insights into the Russian army's health care system.

Actually, true to its name, the partisan group Atesh (in English: Fire) is known for carrying out attacks on Russian military facilities and soldiers behind enemy lines. This time too she ventured deep into enemy territory. However, not to put Russian soldiers' lives in danger. Because if what the group claims to have found out in Moscow's main Burdenko hospital is true, the injured soldiers there are suffering enough without any outside intervention. However, the representations cannot be independently verified.

Losses for Russia: Patients in corridors and dining rooms – injured people also return to the front

In a post on the X platform (formerly Twitter), the group refers to internal sources from the hospital. They told us how big the problems were. The entire facility is overcrowded with military personnel. Some patients are even forced to stay in the hallways and even in the dining room. The situation is so critical that some people refuse to accept new patients. Injured people would be sent back to the front without recognizing them as invalids. In addition, Russia does not make payments for wounds on time or at all.

As shocking as it may sound, these theses are not entirely new. The website reported back in September Business Insiderthat injured Russian soldiers are being sent back to the front in Ukraine due to a lack of personnel – without being treated. Citing the Russian radio station Siberia.Realities the portal quoted the mother of a Russian soldier named Nikolai. She said that her son was no longer able to walk “without screaming” or taking painkillers because of shrapnel in both legs. Nevertheless, he was sent back to Ukraine.

“Like cows in the slaughterhouse” – A Russian soldier survives on average four and a half months

The first time he was taken to a hospital, the shrapnel was not removed. The second time he had to return to the front the day after his injury. The woman was outraged that soldiers were being treated “like cows in the slaughterhouse.” At the same time, she attributed her son's poor treatment to the fact that he was a former prisoner who was recruited for the Ukraine war. However, that doesn't seem to be the only explanation.

Another woman said that her husband Kostya, who served in the same brigade, was wounded by shrapnel on the same day as Nikolai. “That day they had terrible losses, six men to ten,” said the informant. The unit had run out of ammunition because the men had been equipped with “half-empty magazines” – “not enough ammunition for half a minute.” The fact that a quarter of the soldiers returned at all was “a great miracle”.

According to an investigative report by independent Russian media, it takes on average only four and a half months for a Russian soldier to die in Ukraine Business Insider.

“No adequate rehabilitation” – Huge losses for Russia in the first weeks of the war

A publication by the independent Russian daily newspaper paints a similar picture The Moscow Times from January. To the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti Olga Demicheva, a member of the Presidential Human Rights Council, admitted that the council was investigating cases of inadequate medical care. In some cases, “soldiers who had received high-tech medical care and recommendations for rehabilitation were immediately sent to the front.” Valentina Melnikova, secretary of the Russian Committee of Soldiers' Mothers, also confirmed that some soldiers did not receive adequate rehabilitation.

The descriptions from Andrei, a Belarusian doctor, are even darker. At the beginning of the invasion, i.e. in the spring of 2022, large numbers of wounded soldiers were sent back across the border to Belarus. The doctors working there were drawn into a war for which they had not signed up. From their operating tables they would have clearly felt the extent of Russian losses in the first weeks of the war in Ukraine.

Russia's losses in the Ukraine war were felt early on in Belarus

So they were directly confronted with the horrors of war: young soldiers shocked by grenade explosions who thought they were being sent on exercises, only to find that they had lost a limb in a war for which they were unprepared had. “There were more wounded people in need of surgery than we had operating tables,” Andrey explained. “The Russians simply gave us their wounded and didn’t care about them.” Most of them were young, inexperienced soldiers and conscripts from remote parts of Russia.

The longer the Ukraine war The longer it lasts, the more difficult the supply of medical supplies appears to be. A publication by the investigative Russian internet newspaper The Insiders According to this, there are regular shortages of anesthetics and painkillers. “The influx of wounded people does not stop, the consumption of medication is enormous,” complained a nurse in the field hospital. However, there is a lack not only of medicines, but also of medical instruments, for example for amputations – one of the most frequently performed operations.

Russia's soldiers in distress: “They were torn apart” – amputation is the most common treatment

A large proportion of injuries are caused by landmines and explosions. It is often impossible to save the injured limbs. This is due not only to the nature of the injuries, but also to errors made by paramedics in providing first aid at the front and the inability of soldiers to apply tourniquets correctly. The lack of such high-quality binding systems in military first aid kits is also problematic. In some cases there is no air conditioning in the operating rooms – despite direct sunlight.

The president does not say how many soldiers Russia has lost since the beginning of the war Wladimir Putin. However, the figure of around 87 percent published by the US secret services corresponds to around 360,000 people. Only on the Russian side. Even though it is difficult to express one's opinion on the issue in Russia, intercepted phone calls from Russian soldiers show that they are fed up with the conditions. That reports, among other things Reuters.

“They were torn apart. They lie there: some of them can't even be collected. They are already rotten – eaten by worms,” a soldier told his mother in one such telephone conversation. The Russian doctrine of simply throwing waves of soldiers at the enemy endures. The question is how much longer. (tpn)