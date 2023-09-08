A bizarre story that took place in France.

A one-vehicle accident. You get hurt and you hope someone else sees you. That is a bit easier with a car than a motorcycle. After all, you are easier to spot in a car. A Belgian motorcyclist can explain how such an accident can be nasty.

He ended up on the side of the A75 in France on August 30. No one had seen the accident happen. The motorcyclist was so injured that he could not walk back to the highway on his own. A nightmare of course

He lay on the roadside for no less than four days (!). He managed to crawl towards the emergency lane. An observant motorist saw the man lying on Sunday, September 3 and immediately stopped. He was in the car with his 15-year-old sister at the time.

A dashcam captured it. The emergency services were alerted and quickly arrived on the scene. The motorcyclist appeared to have suffered several fractures as a result of the accident. That is why he was unable to get up. The injured man was taken to hospital by helicopter. Hopefully the best man will recover quickly and all will be well in this bizarre story.

Photo credit: Pompiers Saint-Chely via Facebook

This article Injured motorcyclist only found next to highway after 2 days first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

