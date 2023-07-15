Injured Irish player appears in match vs. Colombia team: this is your health

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Instagram by Denise O’Sullivan, Colombian Football Federation
Ireland great Denise O’Sullivan was taken to hospital after the failed friendly.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The friendly between the teams of Columbia and Ireland, which was being played in the Australian city of Brisbane in preparation for the World Cup, was suspended after 20 minutes because the game became “too physical”. This was reported by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).
(In detail: Colombia vs. Ireland: shocking details of the fight that would have ended the friendly).
For that reason, the Irish players continued to train after the match in the stadium, while the Colombian players withdrew.
The newspaper ‘Irish Mirror’ pointed out that the midfielder Denise O’Sullivan, figure of the European team and player of the English Brighton & Hove Albion, was taken to a hospital due to a strong foul by a Colombian soccer player.
And on the night of this Friday the player reappeared, with her medical part.
A player who went to the hospital after the Ireland-Colombia match appears
Despite the complaint of the Irish, Denise O’Sullivan received good news at the hospital, since he did not present any fracture. Of course, reports the press of that country, he suffered several bruises.
The Irish Football Federation shared an image in which the player, the team’s main figure, appears smiling, as part of peace of mind.
(Also: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, in their ‘first selfie’: history of the photo that is a trend).
