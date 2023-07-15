Saturday, July 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Injured Irish player appears in match vs. Colombia team: this is your health

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Injured Irish player appears in match vs. Colombia team: this is your health

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

Colombia vs. Ireland was suspended for serious player injuryIreland withdrew in protest to the strong game. Colombia says that it complies with fair play. Sunday closes preparation for the Women’s World Cup against China.

Instagram by Denise O’Sullivan, Colombian Football Federation

Ireland great Denise O’Sullivan was taken to hospital after the failed friendly.

The friendly between the teams of Columbia and Ireland, which was being played in the Australian city of Brisbane in preparation for the World Cup, was suspended after 20 minutes because the game became “too physical”. This was reported by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

See also  Bad news for Rayados about Duván Vergara

(In detail: Colombia vs. Ireland: shocking details of the fight that would have ended the friendly).

For that reason, the Irish players continued to train after the match in the stadium, while the Colombian players withdrew.

The newspaper ‘Irish Mirror’ pointed out that the midfielder Denise O’Sullivan, figure of the European team and player of the English Brighton & Hove Albion, was taken to a hospital due to a strong foul by a Colombian soccer player.

And on the night of this Friday the player reappeared, with her medical part.

A player who went to the hospital after the Ireland-Colombia match appears

The players from Colombia and Ireland.

Photo:

RTESoccer video screenshot – Colombian Football Federation

Despite the complaint of the Irish, Denise O’Sullivan received good news at the hospital, since he did not present any fracture. Of course, reports the press of that country, he suffered several bruises.

The Irish Football Federation shared an image in which the player, the team’s main figure, appears smiling, as part of peace of mind.

See also  Milan transfer market: a free transfer from Real Madrid and one from Lazio ...

(Also: Shakira and Lewis Hamilton, in their ‘first selfie’: history of the photo that is a trend).

SPORTS

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Injured #Irish #player #appears #match #Colombia #team #health

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urged Ukrainians to avoid mobilization

Captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urged Ukrainians to avoid mobilization

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result