Injured Irish player appears in match vs. Colombia team: this is your health

The friendly between the teams of Columbia and Ireland, which was being played in the Australian city of Brisbane in preparation for the World Cup, was suspended after 20 minutes because the game became “too physical”. This was reported by the Football Association of Ireland (FAI).

For that reason, the Irish players continued to train after the match in the stadium, while the Colombian players withdrew.

The newspaper ‘Irish Mirror’ pointed out that the midfielder Denise O’Sullivan, figure of the European team and player of the English Brighton & Hove Albion, was taken to a hospital due to a strong foul by a Colombian soccer player.

And on the night of this Friday the player reappeared, with her medical part.

A player who went to the hospital after the Ireland-Colombia match appears

The players from Colombia and Ireland. Photo: RTESoccer video screenshot – Colombian Football Federation

Despite the complaint of the Irish, Denise O’Sullivan received good news at the hospital, since he did not present any fracture. Of course, reports the press of that country, he suffered several bruises.

The Irish Football Federation shared an image in which the player, the team’s main figure, appears smiling, as part of peace of mind.

