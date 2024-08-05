Juarez City.- Seven ambulances guarded by police left State Prison No. 3 a few minutes ago.

These are units from the Red Cross, Municipal Rescue and Urge, who are protected during the journey by elements of the State Police.

The convoy is heading to the General Hospital, where the injured from the fight that occurred this afternoon at the penitentiary will be treated, however the seriousness of the condition of those transferred has not been reported.