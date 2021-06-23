The accident closed Highway 295 in both directions, according to tweets from the city’s civil defense authorities.
The ambulance transported 4 people to hospitals, while there were no reports of anyone under the rubble of the collapsed bridge.
Washington Fire Department spokeswoman Alina Gertz said the Metropolitan Police Department is in the early stages of investigating the cause of the collapse.
